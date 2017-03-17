Music Video: Rick Ross Ft. Young Thug & Wale – Trap Trap Trap

By Cyclone -
0
12

Rick Ross just released his new album Rather You Than Me. To celebrate he premieres the official video for his collab with Young Thug and Wale titled “Trap Trap Trap”. Directed by Ryan Snyder. You can pick up Rather You Than Me now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY