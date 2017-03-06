Music Video: Paul Wall & C. Stone Ft. Slim Thug & Lil Keke – Somebody Lied

By Cyclone -
0
11


Taking care of the felony drug charges he was hit with at the end of last year, Paul Wall decides to premiere the visuals for his track “Somebody Lied” featuring C. Stone, Slim Thug, and Lil Keke. Directed by Breadwinner Films. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY