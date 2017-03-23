Music Video: Murs Ft. Curtiss King – Lemon Juice

MURS joins forces with Curtiss King to premiere the official video for their collab “Lemon Juice”. Murs had this to say about the collab.

“We’ve been working together for years, but I had to find the right place for our personalities to collide ‘cause our whole relationship is just me and him going back and forth talking trash about each other,” Murs told AFH. “We’ve done more serious songs together, but nothing that encapsulates our friendship the way it truly is in real life the way ‘Lemon Juice’ does.”