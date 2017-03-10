Music Video: Mike Will Made It Ft. 21 Savage, YG & Migos – Gucci On My

By Cyclone -
0
10

After dropping the audio a few weeks back, Mike Will Made It premieres the official video for his collab with 21 Savage, YG, and Migos titled “Gucci On My”. His new album Ransom 2 is coming soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY