Music Video: MC Dementor & Decordha ft Cassidy – Zero Reasons to Fail

By Cyclone
Cassidy makes his official return to the music scenes as he hops on the motivational single from MCDementor and DJ Decordha titled “ZeroReasonsToFail“. Already having viral success with over a million views. Look for more to come from the Memphis duo.

