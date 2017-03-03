Music Video: Lorde – Green Light

Grammy winning singer/songwriter Lorde returns from a brief hiatus with her new single “Green Light” and premieres the official video. This will be featured on Lorde’s upcoming album Melodrama, which drops June 15th. You can pick it up now on iTunes. Also check out her Beats 1 Zane Lowe interview.

