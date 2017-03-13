Music Video: Lil Uzi Vert – XO Tour Llif3

By Cyclone -
0
9


Here’s a new visual from Philly up & comer, Lil Uzi Vert. He takes the animated rout this time around for his track “XO TOUR Llif3”. Off of his project Luv Is Rage 1.5. Uzi also celebrated his buzzing record “You Was Right” going platinum.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY