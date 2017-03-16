Music Video: Lil Durk – Victim

By Cyclone -
0
9

Chicago’s Lil Durk keeps the momentum rolling on his new mixtape They Forgot. Here is the official video for his record “Victim”. Directed by Zae. Produced by Young Chop.

Watch below. Love Songs For The Streets is out now.

