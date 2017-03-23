Music Video: Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa – Cell Ready

By Cyclone -
Taylor Gang‘s Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa give fans the official video for their single “Cell Ready”. Produced by TM88. Off of their joint project Rude Awakening.

Watch below. Rude Awakening is available on Apple Music and iTunes now.

