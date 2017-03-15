Music Video: Juelz Santana & Dave East Ft. Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy Rebel – Time Ticking

Juelz Santana joins forces with Dave East to premiere the visuals for their collab with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel “Time Ticking”. Directed by Kid Art. You can pick it up now on iTunes.
Home Videos Music Videos Music Video: Juelz Santana & Dave East Ft. Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Posts
Rosa Acosta’s Sexiest Instagram pics
Check out the sexiest Instagram pics from fitness guru & Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Rosa Acosta. Hit next page to see the...
Jae Larue X Kylee Mone X Margarita Larue – Exclusive Vacation Series Spread
Check out Jae Larue, Kylee Mone & Margarita Larue in the new Exclusive Vacation Series spread. Shot by J. Alex Photos. Hit next page to...
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...
Kisha Jackson – ‘Call Me Ms. Jackson’ Spread
Check out Kisha Jackson's new spread "Call Me Ms. Jackson". Shot by Jose Guerra. To see more exclusives sign up at Dynasty Series today. Hit next...
Keke Palmer – Maxim Spread
Actress will be featured in the October issue of Maxim. Check out her Flash Dance inspired spread. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Yolie Monroe – All You Need Spread
Check out Yolie Monroe's new spread titled "All You Need". Shot by Frank D Photo Hit next page to see the full spread.
Mercedes Morr & Jennifer Morel Sosua Beach Spreads
Check out Mercedes Morr's Sosua Beach:La Mansión spread & Jennifer Morel's Sosua Beach:Beachside spread. Bothe shot by Jose Guerra. Hit next page to see the...