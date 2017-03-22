Music Video: Jose Guapo – Keeping Up



Jose Guapo dropped off his new mixtape ‘Osama Bin Guapo 2‘ a few months back and continues the wave with his latest single “Keeping Up”. Directed by Diesel Filmz. You can pick up ‘Osama Bin Guapo 2‘ on iTunes. His new project ‘Extravagant Trench Shit Pt. 2‘ drops on April 20th. You can check out the artwork below as well.