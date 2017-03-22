Music Video: Jose Guapo – Keeping Up

By Cyclone
0
5


Jose Guapo dropped off his new mixtape Osama Bin Guapo 2 a few months back and continues the wave with his latest single “Keeping Up”. Directed by Diesel Filmz. You can pick up Osama Bin Guapo 2 on iTunes. His new project Extravagant Trench Shit Pt. 2 drops on April 20th. You can check out the artwork below as well.

