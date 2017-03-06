Music Video: Icewear Vezzo – Big Bossman Drummond

Even though he’s currently locked up, Detroit’s Icewear Vezzo premieres the official video for his record “Big Bossman Drummond”. Off of his upcoming mixtape Price Goin Up, which hits stores on May 2nd.

