Music Video: Gorillaz Ft. Popcaan – Saturnz Barz



Gorillaz just announced they will be releasing a new album titled ‘Humanz‘ on April 28th. As a special treat with the announcement, they premiered “Andromeda” featuring D.R.A.M., “Ascension” featuring Vince Staples, “We Got The Power” Featuring Jehnny Beth and also the new single and official video “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” featuring Popcaan.