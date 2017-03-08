Music Video: Freddie Gibbs – Crushed Glass

Freddie Gibbs hits the desert sands for the official video for his latest single “Crushed Glass”. Directed by Eric Nelson. His new album You Only Live 2wice hits stores on March 31st. You can pre-order it now on iTunes.

