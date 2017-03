Charlotte’s Deniro Farrar time machines to the Jim Crow Era in his new James Rico directed video “Gentrification”. Off of his EP ‘Red Book Vol. 1‘. He had this to say about the visual.

“I feel we are lacking a lot of the fundamental tools we need in order to revolutionize,” Deniro told XXL. “I just want to liberate the minds of the people so that we can come together as one and rise up against the crooked government, all evil and oppression.”