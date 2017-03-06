Music Video: Ariana Grande & John Legend – Beauty & The Beast

Ariana Grande and John Legend joins forces for the visuals to the remake of the 1991 classic “Beauty And The Beast”, which will be the theme song to the upcoming live action remake that hits theaters on March 17th. Directed by Dave Meyers. The official soundtrack hits stores on March 10th.

