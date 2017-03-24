Mixtape: Mike Will Made It – Ransom 2

By Cyclone -
0
4

Right on time, Mike Will Made It delivers his highly anticipated new mixtape Ransom 2. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by Big Sean, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Migos, Kendrick Lamar, Future, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, Rae Sremmurd, and more. You can stream Ransom 2 in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes. Also check out the official video for his record “Gucci On My”.

