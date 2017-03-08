Mixtape: K Camp – Kiss 4

To follow up his two projects RARE and Lyric Ave from 2016, Atl spitta K Camp gives fans his first mixtape of 2017 titled Kiss 4. Featuring eight new tracks and production by Bobby Kritical, DeeMoney Beats, Remy, and more.

