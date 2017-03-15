Mike Will Made It Announces ‘Ransom 2’ Release Date

Mike Will Made It just announced the official release date for his highly anticipated album Ransom 2. The official release date is now set for March 24th and will feature guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Kendrick Lamar, and more. You can see Mike Will‘s IG post below.

Dropping the soundtrack of the culture 3/24/17 thanks for your patience.

A post shared by Mike Will (@mikewillmadeit) on

