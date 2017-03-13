Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘Drogas Wave’ Album

Chicago’s Lupe Fiasco plans on following up his ‘DROGAS Light‘ album with a new album titled ‘DROGAS Wave‘. He took to his Twitter account to drop the news. He didn’t go into any details but he did give a few variations of the cover art. You can still pick up his latest album ‘DROGAS Light‘ now on iTunes.
Coming Soon…🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/j0LCGfdrYn
— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) March 13, 2017
Get #DrogasLight today on @AppleMusic #DrogasWave coming soon 🌊 pic.twitter.com/NVSCuas7Jj
— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) March 13, 2017