Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘Drogas Wave’ Album

Chicago’s Lupe Fiasco plans on following up his DROGAS Light album with a new album titled DROGAS Wave. He took to his Twitter account to drop the news. He didn’t go into any details but he did give a few variations of the cover art. You can still pick up his latest album DROGAS Light now on iTunes.

