Lil Wayne Announces ‘Kloser 2 U Tour’

Lil Wayne just announced that he will be hitting the road on his upcoming ‘The Kloser 2 U Tour’. The 12 city tour kicks off on April 14th in Louisville, Kentucky, and will run through May 11th in Detroit. The rest of the dates and cities are as follows. You can pick up your tickets now on Ticketmaster.

APRIL 14 | LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY–LOUISVILLE PALACE

APRIL 15 | MADISON, WISCONSIN–ORPHEUM THEATER

APRIL 19 | ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA–HOUSE OF BLUES

APRIL 20 | SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA–CAL COAST CREDIT UNION OPEN AIR THEATRE

APRIL 21 | HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA–HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

APRIL 27 | OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA–THE CRITERION

APRIL 28 | DALLAS, TEXAS–SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM

APRIL 30 | HOUSTON–REVENTION MUSIC CENTER

MAY 2 | NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE–REVENTION MUSIC CENTER

MAY 8 | ATLANTA, GEORGIA–COCA-COLA ROXY THEATRE

MAY 10 | GRAND RAPIDS–MONROE LIVE

MAY 11 | DETROIT, MICHIGAN–FOX THEATRE