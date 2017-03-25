Free EP: BJ The Chciago Kid – A Tribute To The Anniversary Of Usher’s Confessions

BJ The Chicago Kid is back with his new EP to commemorate 13 years since the release of Usher’s Confessions album. BJ recreates a few of Usher’s classics including “Confessions”, “Can You Handle It”, “Superstar”, and also the interlude “Simple Things”. You stream it in its entirety below.

