EP Stream: Lil Bibby – FC3: The Epilogue

By Cyclone -
0
5


Lil Bibby follows up the release of his single “Trapspots” with his new EP FC3 The Epilogue. Featuring five new songs and guest appearances by G Herbo and Future. You can stream FC3 The Epilogue below in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY