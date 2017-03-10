EP Stream: Eric Bellinger – Eric B For President: Term 2

By Cyclone -
0
8

Eric Bellinger follows up his acoustic video for his single “Make You Mine” with his new EP, Eric B For President: Term 2. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances by Wale, Victoria Monet, ELHAE, and more. You can stream it in its entirety & pick it up on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY