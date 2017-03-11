Drake ‘More Life’ Release Date Revealed



Drake’s highly anticipated new album ‘More Life‘ has been teased and rumored to be released multiple times in the past few weeks. Last night, at his show in Hamburg, Germany, he promised to finish the album. Today the 6 God delivered the official traiier revealing the release date of March 18th. Watch the trailer and the clip of Drake‘s promise to the German fans below.

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST