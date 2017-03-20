Chino Chinks is one of the newest, and most interesting, names in the hip-hop industry. His distinctive style and rhythmic flow are paving the way for his success. Check out his latest video “Trippy” that was only recently released in early March, and has already amassed quite a large following. Chino is certainly keeping up with the trends in his musical field, and will undoubtedly continue tripping up other artists as he raps past them. Keep both eyes on this rising hip hop artist and what he produces next as he’s one of a kind!
Home Videos Music Videos Chino Chinks – Trippy (Music Video)
Top Posts
Music Video: Young Roddy & Jamaal – John Gotti
Young Roddy and Jamaal join forces for their joint mixtape titled 'Hood Gospel' a couple weeks back. Here is the official video for their...
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...
Kisha Jackson – ‘Call Me Ms. Jackson’ Spread
Check out Kisha Jackson's new spread "Call Me Ms. Jackson". Shot by Jose Guerra. To see more exclusives sign up at Dynasty Series today. Hit next...
Mia Khalifa’s Sexiest Instagram Pics
For the latest in eye candy, check out Mia Khalifa's sexiest Instagram pics. Hit next page to see all of the pics.
Jessica Rabbit – Straight Stuntin’ Spread
Check out Jessica Rabbits spread from Issue 34 of Staight Stuntin' magazine
Mercedes Morr & Jennifer Morel Sosua Beach Spreads
Check out Mercedes Morr's Sosua Beach:La Mansión spread & Jennifer Morel's Sosua Beach:Beachside spread. Bothe shot by Jose Guerra. Hit next page to see the...
Vanessa Sofia – NFL Bodypaint 2014 (New England) Spread
Check out the latest spread from Vanessa Sofia as she reps for the New England Patriots in the NFL Bodypaint 2014 series. Shot by...