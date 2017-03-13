Chance The Rapper Covers Complex Magazine

Chance The Rapper covers the latest issue of Complex magazine. He chopped it up with Noah Callahan-Bever for the extensive cover story interview and Complex’s first ever video cover story. They touched on Chance‘s parenting, his current success, anxiety, independence, his upcoming debut album, and more.

