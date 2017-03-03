Audio: N.O.R.E. x DJ EFN Present: Drink Champs – Episode 65 “The Battle”/ Episode 66 “Retargument”

Episode 65 “The Battle”

In this episode: Click here to open the player to listen to the full episode.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys discuss the Swizz Beatz vs Just Blaze battle, Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj and other topics. Special call ins by Fat Joe, Puff Daddy, Swizz Beatz, Just Blaze, Consequence and round table discussion with the D.C. family.

Episode 66 “Retargument” Click here to open the player to listen to the full episode.

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the D.C. family debate, and argue the state of hip hop. They talk new generation vs hip hop generations of past.