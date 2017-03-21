Album Stream: Shawty Lo – R.I.C.O.

Atlanta legend Shawty Lo continues his legacy with his posthumous album ‘R.I.C.O.‘, which will hit stores on March 24th. Featuring guest appearances by Ralo, OT Genasis, Lil Boosie, Yung Ralph, and more. You can steam ‘R.I.C.O.‘ in its entirety and pre-order it now on iTunes.
01. Congratulations
02. Drugz (feat. Ralo)
03. Hands
04. Thirty (feat. OT Genesis)
05. Mud (feat. Front Man & Lynn Tate)
06. B.I.G (feat. Lil Boosie & Alexis Branch)
07. Cookin’ (feat. Yung Ralph)
08. Trap House Love
09. My Love (feat. Lyfe Jennigns)
10. Tell Em That
11. Do It
12. Champion (feat. Quando)
13. Letter To My Father
14. Why You Leave (feat. Quando, t.i.p., Keke)