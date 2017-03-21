Album Stream: Shawty Lo – R.I.C.O.



Atlanta legend Shawty Lo continues his legacy with his posthumous album ‘R.I.C.O.‘, which will hit stores on March 24th. Featuring guest appearances by Ralo, OT Genasis, Lil Boosie, Yung Ralph, and more. You can steam ‘R.I.C.O.‘ in its entirety and pre-order it now on iTunes.

01. Congratulations

02. Drugz (feat. Ralo)

03. Hands

04. Thirty (feat. OT Genesis)

05. Mud (feat. Front Man & Lynn Tate)

06. B.I.G (feat. Lil Boosie & Alexis Branch)

07. Cookin’ (feat. Yung Ralph)

08. Trap House Love

09. My Love (feat. Lyfe Jennigns)

10. Tell Em That

11. Do It

12. Champion (feat. Quando)

13. Letter To My Father

14. Why You Leave (feat. Quando, t.i.p., Keke)