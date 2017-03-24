Album Stream: Raekwon – The Wild

Hip hop legend Raekwon drops off his seventh studio album ‘The Wild‘. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by Cee Lo Green, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, Andra Day, and more. You stream ‘The Wild‘ in entirety and pick up now on iTunes. Also check out the official video for his track “Purple Brick Road”.
