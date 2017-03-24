Album Stream: Raekwon – The Wild

Music and technology combines again ..i would want every fan to have this piece. If you moving around at the gym or running some errands or maxing in a ill love seat or your favorite vehicle this will enhance your listening pleasure. THATS FACTS ON FACTS !!!….ONCE YOU STRAP THIS FLY MUSICAL PARACHUTE SHIT UP…….. YOU WONT WANNA JUST HAVE ONLY THE HEADPHONES ON. @SUBPAC STRIKES AGAIN. BUT BIGGER !!!!!!

A post shared by Raekwon Da Chef (@raekwon) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT