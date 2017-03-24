Album Stream: Raekwon – The Wild

By Cyclone -
0
14

Hip hop legend Raekwon drops off his seventh studio album The Wild. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by Cee Lo Green, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, Andra Day, and more. You stream The Wild in entirety and pick up now on iTunes. Also check out the official video for his track “Purple Brick Road”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY