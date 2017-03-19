Album Stream: Drake – More Life



As promised, Drake finally releases his highly anticipated project ‘More Life‘. It was originally supposed be an Apple Music exclusive but Drake parent label Universal stepped in and made sure the entire project would be available on all streaming outlets. Featuring guest appearances / production Giggs, Sampha, Black Coffee, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Quavo, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Kanye West, PARTYNEXTDOOR, T-Minus, Boi-1da, Vinylz, Murda Beatz, and more.

In other news to celebrate the new album, Drake enlisted Swedish tattoo artist Niki Norberg for a special More Life tattoo depicting a bumble bee drinking nectar from a flower.