Album Stream: Dee Goodz – Floetic Justice 3

Dee Goodz gives fans his new project Floetic Justice 3. Featuring guest appearances / production by Wilx, Supakush, Sha Hef, Bandplay, Matic Lee, Bang Musik, and more. You can Floetic Justice 3 in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes.



