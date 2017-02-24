Trey Songz returns with the second episode of his VH1 series ‘Tremaine The Playboy‘ featuring the video for his record “Playboy”. You can pre-order his upcoming project ‘Tremaine The Album‘ now on iTunes and it hits stores on March 24th.
Video: Trey Songz – Tremaine The Playboy (Episode 2)
