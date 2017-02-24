Video: Trey Songz – Tremaine The Playboy (Episode 2)

By Cyclone -
0
12

Trey Songz returns with the second episode of his VH1 series Tremaine The Playboy featuring the video for his record “Playboy”. You can pre-order his upcoming project Tremaine The Album now on iTunes and it hits stores on March 24th.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY