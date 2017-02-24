Video: Phresher Thinks Remy Ma Took Shots at Nicki Minaj On Ebro In The Morning

Phresher sits down with Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about his “Wait A Minute (Remix)“, whether or not he thought Remy Ma was taking a shit at Nicki Minaj on her verse, his relationship with Desiigner, his new Wait A Minute EP & more.

