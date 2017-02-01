Video: Keyshia Cole, Remy Ma & French Montana – You (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Last night, Keyshia Cole hit the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Remy Ma and French Montana to perform their new single “You”. Later on, Keyshia also debuted her next second single “Incapable”.


