Video: Just Blaze Vs Swizz Beatz IG Live Battle

A couple days ago Just Blaze & Swizz Beatz were hanging out and decided to hold a friendly battle of the beats. Swizz had a previous battle of the beats on the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage against Kanye West, a battle which Swizz won in most people’s eyes. Just & Swiss took their battle to IG Live. Both have countless hits. I haven’t watched it but I think Just Blaze is gonna find out the same thing Kanye West did and that’s the bounce of Swizz Beatz beats will rock any crowd or room full people in this case. Strictly for the culture.