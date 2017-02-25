A couple days ago Just Blaze & Swizz Beatz were hanging out and decided to hold a friendly battle of the beats. Swizz had a previous battle of the beats on the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage against Kanye West, a battle which Swizz won in most people’s eyes. Just & Swiss took their battle to IG Live. Both have countless hits. I haven’t watched it but I think Just Blaze is gonna find out the same thing Kanye West did and that’s the bounce of Swizz Beatz beats will rock any crowd or room full people in this case. Strictly for the culture.
Home Videos Behind The Scenes Video: Just Blaze Vs Swizz Beatz IG Live Battle
Top Posts
Rosa Acosta’s Sexiest Instagram pics
Check out the sexiest Instagram pics from fitness guru & Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Rosa Acosta. Hit next page to see the...
Video: Phresher Thinks Remy Ma Took Shots at Nicki Minaj On Ebro In The...
Phresher sits down with Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about his "Wait A Minute (Remix)", whether or not he thought Remy...
Music Video: Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – Party
Chris Brown gets an assist from Atliens Gucci Mane and Usher for the official video to his new single “Party”, His new album 'Heartbreak...
New Music: Sevyn Streeter – Before I Do
Sevyn Streeter will be blessing her fans with her new album 'Girl Disrupted' on January 27th. Here is her latest single “Before I Do”....
Stream The Weeknd’s “Starboy” Album
Heatseekers -
The Weeknd's "Starboy" has finally arrived! Here it is. After months of promotion, which included four singles, SNL & AMA performances, & a short film...
Vegas Noriega – Introducing Spread
Check out the new spread from Vegas Noriega. Shot by Alcole Studios. Hit next page to see the full spread.
No Foreign – J. Alex Spread
Check out the new quick spread from No Foreign and J. Alex photography. I threw in some extras just because No Foreign has very...