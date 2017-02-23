Video: Footage Of Bankroll Fresh Shooting Released

It’s been almost a year since the death of up & comer Atlanta artist Bankroll Fresh‘s death and police still haven’t decided to charge anyone in the shooting. According to reports, the police know whose bullets killed Fresh during a shootout in front of Street Execs recording studio but they believe it may have been in self-defense.

Police have now released video of the shooting to encourage more witnesses to step forward with any new information that would help them rule if this situation was indeed self defense or murder. The clip was aired by Atlanta’s Fox 5 so the gunfire isn’t shown due to the graphic nature. The clip does show Bankroll and his crew standing outside of the studio with guns in hand. But whatever happened beforehand isn’t fully known. Bankroll himself is holding an AK-47 waiting for the first shot to ring off, which according to the story told by suspected shooter No Plug, was taken by Bankroll Fresh. Hopefully someone with step up and give his family closure. Long Live Bankroll.



