Video: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Money Showers (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s just released their new album Plato O Plomo. To celebrate, they hit the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Ty Dolla $ign they perform their collab “Money Showers”. Plato O Plomo is in stores now. Also check out their interview with Ebro In The Morning.


