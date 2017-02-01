Video: Drake Brings Out Giggs & Section Boyz In London

Drake will be performing at London, England’s O2 Arena all this week and during last night’s show he decided to bring out some of UK’s finest, Giggs and Section Boyz to excite the crowd. Giggs performed his record “Whippin’ Excursion” and Section Boyz performed their song “Lock Arff”. Watch the clips below.

SIIIIIIICK CUZ ,MAD TING @champagnepapi A video posted by GIGGS (@officialgiggs) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:35am PST