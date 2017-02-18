Video: Big Sean Slapped By “Fan” Because He Thought His New Album Was Wack



Big Sean was in Queens, NY doing a CD signing for his new album ‘I Decided‘. The day was going off without a hitch until one the “fans” got to the front to get a cd signed and decided to take swing at Sean and slap because he thought the new album was wack. According to reports, he was quickly wrestled to the ground by police and security. While on the ground the crazed man continued to yell “You pussy nigga” and statements referring to Birdman, Jay Z & Michael Jackson. You can also hear Sean in the background laughing about the incident, which he later responded to via Twitter.