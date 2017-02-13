Video: 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Performances

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards were aired live last night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The live performances were provided by Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Bruno Mars, and more. Some the winners included Chance The Rapper for Best New Artist, Solange, Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky” & Drake for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Hotline Bling“. Along with the performances, you can see the full list of winners below.

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Live Performances:

Adele Performs “Hello”

Beyoncé Performs “Love Drought” & “Sandcastles”

Bruno Mars Performs “That’s What I Like”

Katy Perry & Skip Marley Perform “Chained To The Rhythm”

Adele Performs “Fastlove” (George Michael Cover)

Alicia Keys & Maren Morris Perform “Once”

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak Honor Phife Dawg

The Time and Bruno Mars Perform Prince Tribute Medley

59th Annual GRAMMY Award Winners:

Album Of The Year

Adele, 25

Record Of The Year

Adele, “Hello”

Song Of The Year

Adele, “Hello”

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Best R&B Performance

Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Best Rap Song

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Best R&B Song

Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Hello”

Best Rock Song

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple

Best Country Solo Performance

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Miles Davis and various artists, Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers, Miles Ahead

Best Recording Package

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, “God Provides”

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin

Best Country Album

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Best Rock Performance

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Alternative Music Album

David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”