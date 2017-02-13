Video: 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Performances

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards were aired live last night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The live performances were provided by Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Bruno Mars, and more. Some the winners included Chance The Rapper for Best New Artist, Solange, Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky” & Drake for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Hotline Bling“. Along with the performances, you can see the full list of winners below.
59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Live Performances:
Adele Performs “Hello”
Beyoncé Performs “Love Drought” & “Sandcastles”
Bruno Mars Performs “That’s What I Like”
Katy Perry & Skip Marley Perform “Chained To The Rhythm”
Adele Performs “Fastlove” (George Michael Cover)
Alicia Keys & Maren Morris Perform “Once”
A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak Honor Phife Dawg
The Time and Bruno Mars Perform Prince Tribute Medley
59th Annual GRAMMY Award Winners:
Album Of The Year
Adele, 25
Record Of The Year
Adele, “Hello”
Song Of The Year
Adele, “Hello”
Best New Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best R&B Performance
Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”
Best Rap Performance
Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Best Rap Song
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Best R&B Song
Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele, 25
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, “Hello”
Best Rock Song
David Bowie, “Blackstar”
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple
Best Country Solo Performance
Maren Morris, “My Church”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Miles Davis and various artists, Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers, Miles Ahead
Best Recording Package
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin, “God Provides”
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Flume, Skin
Best Country Album
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Best Rock Performance
David Bowie, “Blackstar”
Best Alternative Music Album
David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”