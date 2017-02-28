Video: 2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank” On The Tonight Show

2 Chainz will be releasing his new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music on March 7th. He hit the stage of The Tonight Show alongside Gucci Mane to perform their collab “Good Drank”. Backed by The Roots of course.

