[UK HIP HOP] Librian – Teflon

Making his own way through the rap world, Librian’s first music video hits big in a very unique way. Teflon, the name of his first video gives his audience snippets into who he was and what he now is as an artist. Having left behind what most rappers flaunt as having in their videos and songs, drugs, woman, alcohol and rather deviant lifestyles, Librian’s entrance into the rap world is one of, rebirth. His first song Teflon is of him coming out of that lifestyle and starting a new. He sings “I became Teflon” and repulses all negativity, and purports to still be just as “legit” as other rap artists. Perhaps he is bringing with him a new era of role model within the rap community as one who stands against all the common perceptions of what most rap artists represent. Though his lyrics don’t hold any negativity, at all, or derogatory stance towards women of any kind, he still holds up a very strong character, one of defiance that dares people to try to challenge him. This young artist has talent to spare is definitely making us excited for more information regarding his public, seemingly Teflon and bullet proof persona. For more of his brilliant tracks look for his album “The Who” on Spotify or apple music, links can be found below!

Apple music: https://itun.es/gb/4DoRgb

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5RgQmQNNmKasiBc0j2XmyR

To hear his latest music follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/LibrianOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Librian4ever

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/librianofficial/

Be sure to keep checking back with him to keep up to date on his latest news, more music and what he’s up to!