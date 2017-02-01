T.I.’S Bodyguard Stabbed Multiple Times During Concert In Canada

For the last few weeks, T.I. has been in Canada promoting his new album ‘Us or Else: Letter to the System‘. The tour was scheduled for 19 days and he was down to his last 2 shows when dramma popped off last night that resulted in one of Tip’s bodyguards being stabbed multiple times while protecting a merch table during the concert in Moncton, New Brunswick.

According to TMZ, T.I.’s bodyguard was stabbed at least 3 times in one of his calves during the incident. Police were called around 1:20 AM from The Venue to report a 23-year-old male had reportedly been stabbed during a brawl that broke out while he was guarding a table selling T.I. merch. So far no further details on why the actual fight broke out.

The bodyguard was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. T.I. hit up IG to address the incident and promise fans that the final show tonight in Halifax would not be canceled.