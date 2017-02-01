Pics: Drake x Nicki Minaj Reunite In The Studio

After her reported break up with Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj reunites with her exes arch nemesis / her Young Money labelmate Drake. Nicki, Drake & Lil Wayne all got together in the studio last night with the caption “#TheBig3 #YoungMoney”. No word on what they were working on but jst know they’re cooking. Stay Tuned.
