Pics: Drake x Nicki Minaj Reunite In The Studio



After her reported break up with Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj reunites with her exes arch nemesis / her Young Money labelmate Drake. Nicki, Drake & Lil Wayne all got together in the studio last night with the caption “#TheBig3 #YoungMoney”. No word on what they were working on but jst know they’re cooking. Stay Tuned.

