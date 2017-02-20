New Music: Yung Double Ft. Gucci Mane – Maserati

By Cyclone -
0
3

Cincinnati’s Yung Double gets an assist from Gucci Mane on his new single “Maserati“. Produced by Zaytoven. Be on the look out for his upcoming mixtape Bricks R US.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY