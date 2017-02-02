New Music: Young Dolph – Play Wit Yo Bitch (Yo Gotti Diss)

By Cyclone -
0
9

\

Young Dolph add fuel to the fire with his beef with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti as he drops off a new diss record titled “Play Wit Yo Bitch”. Produced by Zaytoven. You can pick it up now on iTunes. His new project Gelato hit stores tomorrow..

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY