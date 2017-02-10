Music Video: Tyga Ft. Desiigner – Gucci Snakes

By Cyclone -
0
162


After being announced as the newest member of G.O.O.D. Music, Tyga & Desiigner performed their new single “Gucci Snakes“. Here’s the official audio.

***Updated with the official video.***

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY