New Music: Trinidad James Ft. Rich Homie Quan – #868



To help celebrate Carnival, Trinidad James gets an assist Rich Homie Quan to give fans the anthem “#868”. Produced by Go Grizzly. He had this to say about their collab:

“Joubert morning in Trinidad is very soon and I wanted to tell all my fellow Trinidadians, Tobagonians and also Tourist in town. Enjoy the best vibe on earth with the coolest people on the Planet(I’m bias). I won’t be making it this year cause my President has policies that effects immigrants in a critical way. So I wanna send peace, light and new music. I wanted to hoot this video in Trinidad this year during carnival but that won’t be the case. I’ll make a way tho. Not worried. Enjoy the sun enjoy the people. Eat a double and take a wine for me.”