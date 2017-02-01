New Music: Swifty McVay Ft. Slum Village – Here 2 Party (Remix)

D12‘s Swifty McVay is gearing up to release his upcoming album Grey Blood on February 3rd. Here is the remix for his single “Here 2 Party” featuring Slum Village. Produced by Mr. Porter.

